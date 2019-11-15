Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

World

Kashmir students attend school for the first time in 7 months

Aljazeera
February 25, 2020 5:54 pm
Students in neatly creased uniforms on Monday attended classes after a lengthy break [Source: Aljazeera]

Nearly a million students in Indian-administered Kashmir have attended classes for the first time in almost seven months.

The schools’ reopening on Monday marked an end to a lengthy break that began in August 2019, when the Indian government imposed a security and communications lockdown in the Muslim-majority region, and was later followed by the annual three-month winter vacation.

Last week, authorities in Kashmir announced, for the third time in recent months, the resumption of classes as the security situation remains under control and weather conditions have improved.

Article continues after advertisement

Last August, the government in New Delhi abolished Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the Indian-administered portion of the Himalayan region, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

Under a government crackdown, which saw thousands of people including students detained, strict communication and military curbs were imposed in the region to prevent protests.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.