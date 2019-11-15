Home

Kamala Harris to join Biden in Delaware

BBC
August 13, 2020 7:04 am

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will make their first joint appearance as running mates in Delaware later on Wednesday.

Mr Biden, who will face President Donald Trump in the election on 3 November, named Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential pick on Tuesday.

He is expected to formally introduce Ms Harris as his choice for vice-president and both are expected to speak.

Senator Harris is the first black woman and South Asian American in the role.

