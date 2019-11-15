Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden as Democratic presidential candidate

California Senator Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden with “great enthusiasm” as the Democratic party’s US presidential candidate.

“Biden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever,” she said in a Twitter post.

Her announcement is another boost for Mr Biden, the Democratic front runner to take on Donald Trump in November.

Ms Harris, seen as a rising star within the party, dropped out of the presidential race in December.

Support for Mr Biden surged in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries last week, with the 77-year-old winning 10 of the 14 states that voted.

The list of possible candidates who might realistically win the nomination then narrowed to become a contest between centrist Mr Biden and the left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders.

Throwing her support behind Mr Biden on Sunday, Ms Harris, 55, said in a recorded message on Twitter: “I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time.”