Kamala Harris becomes first female, first black and first Asian-American VP

Kamala Harris has made history as the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president.

She was sworn in just before Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the 46th US president.

Ms Harris, who is of Indian-Jamaican heritage, initially ran for the Democratic nomination.

Article continues after advertisement

But Mr Biden won the race and chose Ms Harris as his running mate, describing her as “a fearless fighter for the little guy”.

Prior to taking the oath at the US Capitol, Ms Harris paid tribute to the women who she says came before her.