World

Juveniles investigated in bomb hoaxes against black colleges

February 3, 2022 4:45 pm
[Source: BBC]

Six children are suspected of orchestrating a nationwide campaign of bomb threats against black colleges, law enforcement officials have said.

More than a dozen universities and places of worship have been targeted by hoax calls, which spiked on the first day of Black History Month on Tuesday.

The suspects reportedly used sophisticated methods of technology to disguise the origin of their calls.

The FBI is investigating the incidents as racially motivated hate crimes.

No explosives were found at any of the sites.

