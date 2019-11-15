Judge rejects $18.9m settlement

A US judge rejected a proposed $18.9m (£15.3m) settlement of misconduct cases against abusive Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday.

The fund would have been distributed between dozens of female claimants.

However various other accusers had called it unfair, saying it “absolved” Weinstein, his producer brother and the company board of liability.

Article continues after advertisement

Weinstein was given a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in March.

The settlement would have marked an end to nearly all of the civil claims against him, The Weinstein Company and several of its directors.

District Judge Alvin Hellerstein dismissed it for putting women who had merely met Weinstein on an almost equal footing with women who he had raped or sexually abused.