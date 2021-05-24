Jovenel Moïse: Police kill four after Haiti's president assassinated

A deadly gun battle between police and the men suspected of assassinating Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse has been raging in Port-au-Prince.

Police chief Léon Charles said four suspects had been killed and two detained but some remained at large and a manhunt was still under way.

“They will be killed or captured,” the police chief said.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Moïse, 53, was fatally shot and his wife was injured when attackers stormed their home early on Wednesday.

Police chief Charles described dramatic scenes as officers confronted the alleged assassins.

“We blocked [the suspects] en route as they left the scene of the crime,” he told a news conference. “Since then, we have been battling with them.”

There is an increased police presence around the property where the president was killed.

Officials say the suspects are well armed and took three police officers hostage. The three have since been freed.

Mr Charles urged residents to stay indoors for their own safety.

Haiti’s ambassador to the US, Bocchit Edmond, later said that more than 20 “mercenaries” had been arrested.