Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

World

Journalists killed in Kyiv

| @BBCWorld
March 16, 2022 4:39 am
Pierre Zakrzewski [left] worked as a cameraman for Fox News [Source: Fox News/PA]

A cameraman and a journalist working for Fox News have been killed in Ukraine, staff at the US network say.

Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Oleksandra Kuvshinova, 24, were killed when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Their colleague, Benjamin Hall, 39, was wounded in the incident and remains in hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said it was a “heartbreaking day” for the organisation.

Ms Scott said Zakrzewski’s “passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched”.

“Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us,” she said.

Senior field producer for Fox Yonat Friling said Kuvshinova had been working with the team for the past month and “did a brilliant job”.

“We have lost a beautiful brave woman” Ms Friling said. “She loved music and she was funny and kind.”

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he was “deeply disturbed” by the killing of Kuvshinova and Zakrzewski, who was an Irish citizen.

“My thoughts are with their families, friends and fellow journalists,” the taoiseach tweeted.

News that Mr Hall was injured emerged on Monday but Ms Scott gave no further detail.

On Monday Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, posted on Telegram that Mr Hall was in a serious condition.

Mr Hall joined Fox News in 2015 and has been heavily involved in the network’s foreign affairs coverage.

He has covered several wars from the frontlines, including in parts of the Middle East.

A dual US-UK citizen, he completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in London.

The attack which killed Zakrzewski and Kuvshinova follows the death on Sunday of 50-year-old US journalist Brent Renaud, who was shot and killed in the town of Irpin.

According to Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights chief, at least two other Ukrainian journalists have also been killed.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.