Journalist sells Nobel peace medal for $103.5 million to help Ukrainian refugees

[Source: CNN News]

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, auctioned off his medal for $103.5 million, with proceeds donated to help Ukrainian child refugees.

Heritage Auctions tweeted that Muratov “auctioned his 2021 #NobelPeacePrize to benefit UNICEF’s child refugee fund.

All the proceeds from the auction, which concluded on World Refugee Day, will go to UNICEF’s humanitarian response for Ukrainian children displaced by war.

“Right now, the award is an opportunity for me to share it with people,” Muratov said before the auction, urging people around the world to join the cause and make their contributions.

According to Heritage Auctions​’ description of the medal up for sale, Norwegian Nobel Institute director Olav Njølstad supported the auction, calling ​it a “generous act of humanitarianism.”

The latest figures show there have been more than 7.7 million border crossings from Ukraine, ​with more than 5 million refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe ​since Russia’s invasion in late February, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

In an appeal for donations, UNICEF ​says that the 7.5 million children of Ukraine have been deeply affected by the ongoing conflict, including being separated from families, lacking basic supplies and resources, and facing the daily threat of explosives.