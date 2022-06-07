Johnson wins confidence vote by 211 to 148

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured inside 10 Downing Street in London, England, on June 6. [Source: CNN]

Boris Johnson will survive in his role as Britain’s Prime Minister, but his authority has imploded after narrowly fighting off a confidence vote in his leadership.

211 MPs supported Johnson in the vote, against 148 who voted against him.

He will likely seek to frame the result as a chance to move on, but the slim margin of victory means his job security remains in peril.