Johnson reveals 'contingency plans' made during treatment

Boris Johnson has revealed “contingency plans” were made for his death while he was seriously ill in hospital with coronavirus.

The UK prime minister said at one point it was “50-50” whether he would be put on a ventilator.

He said he knew at the time that doctors had devised a plan in the event of his death.

Johnson said he was given “litres and litres of oxygen” to keep him alive and credited his recovery to wonderful nursing.

He was diagnosed with coronavirus on 26 March and was admitted to Hospital 10 days later. The following day, he was moved to intensive care.