Johnson issues words of caution as restriction eases

July 19, 2021 4:30 pm

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged caution as most legal restrictions on social contact lift in England.

There are now no limits on how many people can meet or attend events, nightclubs can reopen, and table service will not be necessary in pubs and restaurants.

Face coverings will be recommended in some spaces, but not required by law.

But the PM, chancellor and the health secretary are self-isolating, and there are warnings cases will surge.

Some scientists are predicting that UK infections – currently at about 50,000 a day – could reach 200,000 a day later in the summer.

