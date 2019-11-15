John Kerry named climate tsar

Former US secretary of state John Kerry will act as “climate tsar” when US President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Mr Kerry was one of several people named for top positions by the Biden transition team on Monday.

Other key picks include Avril Haines as the first woman to lead intelligence, and long-time aide Antony Blinken as secretary of state – the most important foreign policy position.

It comes as calls are growing for Donald Trump to concede the election.

He has made unsubstantiated claims of widespread electoral fraud and is continuing to pursue legal challenges over the result.