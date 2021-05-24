Home

World

John Campbell to leave Breakfast, become TVNZ chief correspondent

Associated Press | @AP
April 5, 2022 10:00 am
John Campbell. [Source: TVNZ]

John Campbell is leaving Breakfast for a new role as TVNZ’s chief correspondent.

Kamahl Santamaria will join Breakfast alongside Jenny-May Clarkson, Matty McLean and Indira Stewart.

Campbell will tell stories across TVNZ’s news and current affairs shows, on television and digital. He will also host a number of specials.

Article continues after advertisement

Santamaria comes to TVNZ from Al Jazeera, having started his career at 3 News before heading overseas.

“Being TVNZ’s chief correspondent is a new and really exciting broadcast-digital role, and I am so up for it,” Campbell said.

“From documentaries and broadcast specials, to stories for Sunday and 1News, to working in the immediacy of our digital team when there’s breaking news, or when we want to tell stories in new or different ways, to making sure TVNZ is talking to, and about, as many New Zealanders as possible, I can’t wait.”

“I’ve loved being part of Breakfast and part of a team that’s helped re-shape breakfast television, to make it more inclusive, more representative, and more prepared to talk about things like inequality, the environment, and how we might better enable people to live lives of dignity and participation.

