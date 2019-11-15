John Bolton: Trump sought Xi's help with re-election

Ex-National Security Adviser in the US Government, John Bolton’s new book says American President Donald Trump tried to get China’s Xi Jinping to help him secure re-election.

In details of the forthcoming book in US media, Mr Bolton says Mr Trump wanted China to buy agricultural produce from US farmers.

Correspondents say the episode is reminiscent of actions that led to Mr Trump’s impeachment.

The Trump administration is trying to prevent publication of the book.

According to the Department of Justice complaint, it contains “classified information”.

The book, entitled The Room Where It Happened, is due to be released on 23 June.

In January, the White House said it contained “top secret” details, which must be removed, although Mr Bolton rejected this.

Mr Bolton also addresses the claims that formed a central part of the president’s impeachment trial.