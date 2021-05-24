'We will get you home', Joe Biden to Americans in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden has continued to defend the chaotic evacuation effort out of Kabul as desperation grows for those still stranded in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the US had evacuated 13,000 people to date in “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history”.

Biden has promised to bring home all remaining Americans, along with 50-65,000 Afghans who assisted US troops.

He has faced international criticism over the Taliban’s rapid takeover.

Taking questions from reporters, the president said the US military would make the “same commitment” to Afghan allies hoping to leave, before clarifying that the evacuation of US citizens was the “priority”.