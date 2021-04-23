Home

Joe Biden raises refugee admissions cap after outcry

May 4, 2021 10:12 am
[Source: BBC]

President Joe Biden has lifted the US annual refugee cap, bowing to outrage from his party after he initially opted to stick by the Trump-era figure.

The Democratic president is raising the cap from 15,000 to 62,500 after outcry by progressives and refugee agencies.

The White House had indicated Mr Biden would revise the figure in May.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Biden said his administration intends to raise this number next year to 125,000 refugees admitted.

The new figure “erases the historically low number” set by former President Donald Trump, Mr Biden said on Monday.

But the United States will not actually achieve 62,500 admissions this year, he said, arguing that his administration had to “undo the damage” of the previous one.

