Joe Biden ends support for operations in foreign policy reset

The US is to end its support for offensive operations by its allies in Yemen, which has been devastated by a six-year war in which more than 110,000 people are believed to have died.

President Joe Biden says the war in Yemen must end.

Under Biden’s two predecessors, the US-backed a coalition led by Saudi Arabia against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The conflict has left millions of Yemenis on the brink of starvation.

Fighting began in 2014 between a weak Yemeni government and the Houthi rebel movement. It escalated a year later, when Saudi Arabia and eight other Arab states – backed by the US, the UK and France – began airstrikes against the Houthis.