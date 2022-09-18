Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

[Source: Aljazeera]

US leader is expected to meet King Charles and pay tribute to Elizabeth’s coffin ahead of Monday’s state funeral.

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

He is expected to pay tribute at her coffin on Sunday and will later join King Charles and dozens of other world leaders for a reception ahead of Monday’s grand state funeral.

Elizabeth’s body has been lying in state at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday, and people from all walks of life and from around the world have been filing past in a constant, emotional stream, many queuing overnights and some for up to 24 hours.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was seen curtsying to the coffin, are among dignitaries who have already paid their respects.

The United Kingdom has hosted a series of poignant, carefully-choreographed ceremonies in the 10 days that have followed Elizabeth’s passing, reflecting the traditions and pageantry of the British royal family whose lineage stretches back almost 1,000 years.

On Saturday evening, the queen’s eight grandchildren, including Charles’s sons Princes William and Harry, held a solemn vigil at her coffin’s side, following a similar observance by her children the previous day.

Camilla, the new queen consort, was the latest royal to pay tribute as she remembered her mother-in-law’s smile and “wonderful blue eyes”.

A minute of national silence will be held at 8pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday.

The royals and the British government are now looking ahead to Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, the site of coronations, weddings and burials of English and then British kings and queens since William I in 1066.

London’s police force has described the ceremony as the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken.

Some 500 guests representing nearly 200 countries and territories will be attending – presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens and sultans among their number – and huge crowds are expected to throng the streets.

The UK has not held a state funeral on the scale planned for the queen since that for World War Two leader Winston Churchill.

The government said big screens to watch the ceremony would be set up in Hyde Park in London and in cities across the country.

The funeral will also be aired live by three broadcasters.