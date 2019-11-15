World
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris say Trump has left US 'in tatters'
BBC
August 13, 2020 10:45 am
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris have attacked "whining" President Donald Trump as an incompetent leader who has left the US "in tatters". [Source: BBC]
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris have attacked “whining” President Donald Trump as an incompetent leader who has left the US “in tatters”.
The pair held their first campaign event together, a day after Mr Biden unveiled Ms Harris as his number two.
At a high school in Mr Biden’s home state of Delaware, he said “this is a serious moment for our nation”.
Article continues after advertisement
Mr Biden will face President Donald Trump in the election on 3 November.
Ms Harris, a California senator, is the first black woman and South Asian American to serve in the role for a major US party.