JK Rowling unveils The Ickabog, her first non-Harry Potter children's book

JK Rowling has surprised fans with the announcement of a brand new children’s book, which she is publishing in daily installments on her website for free.

The Ickabog is her first children’s story not to be linked to Harry Potter. She wrote it over a decade ago for her own children and has now dusted it off.

She said it is for “children in lockdown, or even those back at school during these strange, unsettling times”.

She had previously referred to it only as an unnamed “political fairytale”.

The author said she originally intended to release the story after the seventh and final Harry Potter novel came out in 2007.

But she decided to take a break from publishing, and put the manuscript in her attic.