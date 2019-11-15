Home

JK Rowling returns award after Kerry Kennedy criticism

BBC
August 29, 2020 8:21 am
Kerry Kennedy presented JK Rowling with the award in December of last year. [Source: BBC]

JK Rowling has said she is giving back an award associated with the US Kennedy family, after being criticised for her views on gender and trans issues.

The author was given the Ripple of Hope honour by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation last year.

But earlier this month, its president Kerry Kennedy said views expressed by Rowling recently “diminished the identity” of trans people.

Article continues after advertisement

Rowling says Kennedy’s implication that she is transphobic is “incorrect”.

