JK Rowling returns award after Kerry Kennedy criticism

JK Rowling has said she is giving back an award associated with the US Kennedy family, after being criticised for her views on gender and trans issues.

The author was given the Ripple of Hope honour by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organisation last year.

But earlier this month, its president Kerry Kennedy said views expressed by Rowling recently “diminished the identity” of trans people.

Rowling says Kennedy’s implication that she is transphobic is “incorrect”.