Japan's former princess Mako arrives in New York after giving up title

| @BBCWorld
November 15, 2021 10:04 am
[Source: BBC]

Japan’s former princess Mako has arrived in the US with her new “commoner” husband, Kei Komuro, after leaving the royal family.

There was minimal pageantry as the college sweethearts, who wed last month, left from Tokyo airport on Sunday morning.

They will rent an apartment in New York where Mr Komuro works at a law firm.



Under Japanese law, female imperial family members forfeit their status upon marriage to a “commoner”.

The pair were heavily guarded by police and airport security as they strolled through the departure terminal. They passed about 100 journalists who were there to witness them leave but did not respond to questions.

Footage broadcast in Japan showed the couple arriving in New York and walking through the airport with security guards, before getting into a waiting vehicle.

Their move to New York had long been rumoured and Mako, who took her husband’s name when they got married, is reportedly expected to find a job in the city.

However, the couple faced a setback to their plans last month when Japanese media reported that Mr Komuro had failed the New York state bar exam. Prospective lawyers have to pass the tests to practice law in the state.

Mr Komuro is currently working as a legal clerk.

