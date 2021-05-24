Home

World

Japan widens emergency over 'frightening' spike

@BBCWorld
July 31, 2021 11:14 am
Tokyo is seeing record cases despite being under emergency measures. [Source: BBC]

Japan is extending a state of emergency in Tokyo and expanding it to new regions as the Olympic Games host faces a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The restrictions are being imposed in areas surrounding the capital as well as in the city of Osaka.

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga warned infections were spreading at an unprecedented rate, urging the country to watch the Games from home.

Article continues after advertisement

New cases are being fuelled by the more infectious Delta variant.

“If the increase of infection does not stop, the severe symptoms cases will increase and the medical system may possibly be further under strain,” Mr Suga said.

Earlier, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura warned that the country had entered a new, “extremely frightening”, stage of the pandemic.

Japan has had some success fighting Covid-19, keeping cases and deaths low for months, but is now seeing record cases.

