Japan to reopen to mass tourism in October

Japan, one of the world’s last major holdouts during the pandemic, is dissolving its Covid-19 restrictions and opening the door back up to mass tourism.

Beloved for its unique mix of vibrant urban culture and natural beauty, the country is lifting its tight regulations on foreign tourists, according to a tweet Thursday from Taro Kono, Japan’s minister of digital affairs.

The new policies start on October 11.

The move marks a major policy shift after nearly 2 1/2 years of strict Covid-19 restrictions on who could enter the country and under what circumstances.

Those restrictions have included caps on the daily number of arrivals allowed, tight testing rules for the coronavirus and requirements to join tour groups to visit.