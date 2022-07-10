Japan ruling party set for strong election showing after Abe killing

[Source: Reuters]

Japanese voters went to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election that may give the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) a surge of support.

This is after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a dominant politician and power broker.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving modern leader, was gunned down on Friday during a speech in support of a local candidate in the western city of Nara, a killing the political establishment condemned as an attack on democracy itself.