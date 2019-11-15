Japan reports its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

Japan recorded 194 new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, its Health Ministry announced today — it was the country’s largest daily jump.

The Health Ministry also confirmed three new deaths, bringing Japan’s death toll to 62. Ten of these deaths took place on board the Diamond Princess Cruise ship.

The majority of cases have been recorded in Tokyo and Chiba, where there is a large infection cluster in medical and welfare institutions, according to officials.

Japan’s number of confirmed cases stands at 2,211.

Of those, 1,693 cases were confirmed on land and 712 of them came from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.