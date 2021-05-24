Japan moves embassy operations from Kyiv to Lviv

Japan will temporarily close its embassy operations in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday and move its operations to a temporary liaison office in Lviv, the country’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that Japan would ensure the safety of about 120 Japanese residents in Ukraine and support their evacuation from the country at the temporary liaison office in Lviv.

The Japanese Embassy in Poland has also set up a temporary liaison office in the city of Rzeszow, on the other side of the Ukrainian border, to support Japanese nationals evacuating from Ukraine, the spokesman said.