World

Japan launches surprise fireworks to lift spirits amid pandemic

| @BBCWorld
June 2, 2020 6:15 am

Fireworks have lit up skies across Japan in surprise displays to lift spirits during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shows were held at secret locations, each lasting five minutes from 20:00 local time (12:00 BST).

Organisers set a time limit for the displays to avoid crowds gathering.

Initially, they said the time and date of the event would not be revealed but later reversed course, deciding a sudden pyrotechnics show could cause distress to some.

Filling the skies with a burst of light, the fireworks lasted long enough for people who did not know about it in advance to view them from the street or their homes.

