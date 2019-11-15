Japan finds second survivor from capsized ship

A second man has been found alive in the East China Sea two days after his cargo ship capsized during a typhoon.

The Gulf Livestock 1 was carrying 6,000 cows and 43 crew members when it went missing on Wednesday after being caught up in Typhoon Maysak.

Japanese officials said a 30-year-old Philippine national became the ship’s second known survivor when he was found drifting on a life raft on Friday.

Another man was found in the water hours earlier but pronounced dead.

The vessel’s chief officer, Eduardo Sareno, was rescued on Wednesday evening.

The crew of the freighter included 39 people from the Philippines, two from New Zealand and two from Australia.

Hopes of finding more survivors were fading on Friday as a new powerful storm, Typhoon Haishen, barrelled towards the area.