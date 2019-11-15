Home

Japan cruise ship's US passengers home for further quarantine

| @BBCWorld
February 18, 2020 6:52 am

Two planes carrying hundreds of US citizens from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan have arrived in the US.

One plane landed at a US Air Force base in California and the other in Texas. Passengers will be isolated at military facilities for 14 days.

There were about 400 Americans on board the Diamond Princess. The ship, with some 3,700 passengers and crew, has been in quarantine since 3 February.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, China has reported 2,051 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Of those new cases, 94% were from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

More than 70,600 people across China have been infected by the virus, with 1,771 deaths. Most new cases and deaths have been reported in Wuhan, Hubei’s largest city.

