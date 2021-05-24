James Webb Space Telescope given revised 24 December launch

US and European officials have confirmed 24 December for the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Engineers completed final checks on Friday before closing the observatory behind the nose cone of its Ariane rocket.

Everything is on track now for a lift-off from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana next Friday at 09:20 local time (12:20 GMT).

Webb is the $10bn (£7.6bn) successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

The new observatory has been designed to look deeper into the Universe than its predecessor and, as a consequence, detect events occurring further back in time – more than 13.5 billion years ago.

Scientists also expect to use its more advanced capabilities to study the atmospheres of distant planets in the hope that signs of life might be detected.

The US space agency Nasa, which leads the Webb project, and its partner the European Space Agency (Esa), released pictures on Saturday showing the moment of Webb’s encapsulation.

The giant fairing that will protect the telescope as it climbs through the atmosphere was lowered into place with the aid of guide lasers.

The pictures are the last we will see of Webb and its golden mirrors on Earth. The next time we’ll get a view of the observatory that has taken 30 years to design and build will be when it comes off the top of the rocket at the end of its 30-minute ascent.