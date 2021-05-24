Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|
Full Coverage

World

James Webb Space Telescope given revised 24 December launch

| @BBCWorld
December 19, 2021 5:20 am
[Source: MANUEL PÉDOUSSAUT via BBC]

US and European officials have confirmed 24 December for the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Engineers completed final checks on Friday before closing the observatory behind the nose cone of its Ariane rocket.

Everything is on track now for a lift-off from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana next Friday at 09:20 local time (12:20 GMT).

Article continues after advertisement

Webb is the $10bn (£7.6bn) successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

The new observatory has been designed to look deeper into the Universe than its predecessor and, as a consequence, detect events occurring further back in time – more than 13.5 billion years ago.

Scientists also expect to use its more advanced capabilities to study the atmospheres of distant planets in the hope that signs of life might be detected.

The US space agency Nasa, which leads the Webb project, and its partner the European Space Agency (Esa), released pictures on Saturday showing the moment of Webb’s encapsulation.

The giant fairing that will protect the telescope as it climbs through the atmosphere was lowered into place with the aid of guide lasers.

The pictures are the last we will see of Webb and its golden mirrors on Earth. The next time we’ll get a view of the observatory that has taken 30 years to design and build will be when it comes off the top of the rocket at the end of its 30-minute ascent.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.