Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi journalist's family 'forgives' his killers

The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has released a statement forgiving his killers.

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi government, was killed inside the kingdom’s consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul in October 2018.

Saudi officials maintain his death was a result of a “rogue operation” and was not state sanctioned.

Article continues after advertisement

But their account of events has been doubted internationally, including by some intelligence agencies and the UN.

Khashoggi had been writing for the Washington Post newspaper and living in the US before his death.