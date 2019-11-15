Jacob Blake: Father says man shot in Wisconsin is 'paralysed'

The black man shot many times in the back by Wisconsin police officers is paralysed from the waist down, his father has said.

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot several times as he went to a car and opened its door in the city of Kenosha on Sunday.

The shooting sparked two nights of protests in the city, with buildings and cars set alight.

His father has now told a US newspaper that his son is paralysed – although doctors do not know if it is permanent.

Jacob Blake Snr told the Chicago Sun Times his son had “eight holes” in his body.

Video footage of Mr Blake’s shooting, taken from across the street and shared on social media, shows the father-of-three leaning into the car and an officer grabbing his shirt, with seven shots heard.

Within hours of Mr Blake’s shooting, hundreds of people had marched on Kenosha’s police headquarters. Cars were later set alight, and police urged 24-hour businesses to consider closing because of “numerous” calls about armed robberies and shots being fired.

On Monday, Governor Tony Evers called up the National Guard to aid local police, with a curfew imposed on the city of about 100,000 on the south-western shore of Lake Michigan from 20:00 local time (01:00 GMT) until 07:00 on Tuesday.

But some ignored the curfew, and police used tear gas to try to force protesters – some of whom were throwing water bottles – to disperse. Officers, who were backed up by the National Guard, also used rubber bullets and smoke bombs, protesters said.

Some demonstrators were seen attacking cars and property with baseball bats, news agency Reuters reported, while others set cars alight.

Protests have also spread to a number of other cities, including Portland and Minneapolis.