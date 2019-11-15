Ivory Coast protesters target testing centre

Protesters in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital, Abidjan, have destroyed a coronavirus centre.

Residents said it was being built in a crowded residential area, too close to their homes.

Videos on social media show people tearing apart the centre with their bare hands, smashing construction materials on the ground.

Some appeared to be hurling metal poles into a truck.

The health ministry said the building was never intended as a treatment centre, only as a testing facility.