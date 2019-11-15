Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies after cabinet meeting

Ivory Coast’s PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly has died after falling ill at a ministerial meeting.

The 61-year-old had been chosen as the ruling party’s candidate for October’s presidential election, after Alassane Ouattara said he would not seek a third term in office.

Mr Gon Coulibaly had only just returned from France where he had received two-months’ heart treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

President Ouattara said the country was in mourning.

He said Mr Gon Coulibaly had become unwell during a weekly cabinet meeting and was taken to hospital where he later died.

His death creates huge uncertainty over the election.

Mr Gon Coulibaly had received a heart transplant in 2012 and had travelled to Paris on 2 May for the insertion of a stent.