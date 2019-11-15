Italy's prime minister defends snail-paced end to lockdown

The Italian Prime Minister has defended himself from widespread criticism of his highly cautious plans for a slow-placed end to Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown.

The government has said strict curbs put in place seven weeks ago to curb the disease would be eased from May 4, when parks, factories and construction sites reopen.

However shops must remain shut until May 18, while restaurants, bars and hairdressers will stay closed until June 1 and students won’t be back at school before September.

Article continues after advertisement

The slow approach has been criticised by businesses, lambasted by the opposition and even questioned by parties within the Italian Prime Ministers fragile coalition, worried by the huge economic and social toll of the long-lasting clampdown.

But the prime minister said he has no regrets.