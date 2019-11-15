Home

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 10,000

| @BBCWorld
March 29, 2020 10:59 am

The number of people with coronavirus who have died in Italy has risen to 10,023.

This is an increase of 889 since the last figures were released on Friday.

There has been an increase of 3,651 cases of coronavirus in the past day, bringing the total of active cases to 70,065.

Meanwhile, there are at least 111, 980 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

So far, 1,858 people have died in total in the US from coronavirus.

The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as all repatriated cases.

And the Italian Civil Protection Department has received donations totaling more than $US68 million which will be spent on more surgical masks and ventilators.

The donations came from private donors and companies, including the fashion house Armani and the owner of the soccer team Juventus.

Italy’s only producer of ventilators will now increase their production

11,636 people have volunteered to help the Italian Civil Protection with the coronavirus crisis, and the government received more than 7,714 responses from former nurses who intend to return to medical practice.

