Italy's COVID-19 cases fall below 100,000 for the first time in more than three weeks

The number of active coronavirus cases in Italy has fallen below 100,000 for the first time since April 10.

The overall number of people infected with coronavirus in Italy is now 99,980.

The Italian Civil Protection Agency said 195 people have died over the past 24 hours, bringing Italy’s total number of coronavirus fatalities to 29,079.

A further 1,225 people have recovered in the past day.

A total of 82,879 patients have recovered from coronavirus across Italy during the outbreak.

The number of patients in intensive care is 1,479 – down by 22 from Sunday’s total.

The total number of cases recorded in Italy, including deaths and recoveries, is now 211,938.