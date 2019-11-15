World
Italy will extend containment measures until Easter
CNN
March 31, 2020 10:07 am
A general view of Spanish Square area and Via dei Condotti empty of tourists on Monday, March 30, in Rome [Source: CNN]
The Italian government will move to extend all coronavirus containment measures until at least Easter Sunday, on April 12, the Ministry of Health told CNN.
“The evaluation of extending all containment measures at least until Easter emerged at the meeting of the Scientific Technical Committee held this morning. The government will move in this direction,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday.