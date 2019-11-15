Italy tightens lockdown as coronavirus deaths mount: Live updates

Italy closing down all but most essential services as it tries to control the coronavirus, as global pandemic deepens.

Italy ordered all but the most essential of businesses to close until April 3, tightening a lockdown against the coronavirus, after nearly 800 people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Saturday.

“It is the most difficult crisis in our post-war period,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a video posted to Facebook. “Only production activities deemed vital for national production will be allowed.”

Conte did not go into detail on the proposals which are expected to come into force via an emergency decree on Sunday.

Italy recorded 793 deaths on Saturday, with France and Spain and Germany also reporting steep rises in confirmed cases and fatalities.