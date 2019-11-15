Italy takes 'calculated risk' in easing restrictions - PM

Italy is taking a “calculated risk” as it moves to further ease its coronavirus lockdown measures, PM Giuseppe Conte has admitted.

He said “the contagion curve” could rise again, but the country could not afford to wait for a vaccine.

Mr Conte announced that travel to and from Italy, and between the country’s regions would be allowed from 3 June.

Gyms, swimming pools and sports centres will reopen on 25 May, and cinemas and theatres on 15 June.

Travellers from EU countries will be able to enter Italy without going into a two-week quarantine.

The announced measures are a major step in the country’s efforts to restart its economy after more than two months of lockdown.

Italian officials say 31,763 people have now died with the virus in the country, the third-highest figure behind the US and UK.

But Italy’s infection rate has fallen sharply in recent days.

It was the first country in Europe to impose nationwide restrictions when coronavirus cases began to surface in northern regions in February.

But it began to relax those measures earlier this month, when it allowed factories and parks to reopen on 4 May.