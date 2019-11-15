Italy seizes 14 tons of amphetamines, said to be ISIS-made

Italian police have seized 14 tonnes of amphetamines, allegedly produced in Syria by ISIS to fund extremist activities and destined for the European illegal drug market.

Customs Police Col. Domenico Napolitano called the discovery of three shipping containers crammed with around 85 million pills, in the southern port of Salerno, the biggest amphetamine seizure ever made worldwide.

The amphetamines were labelled captagon, the street name for a drug whose chemical base is fenethylline.

Customs Police say the 14 tonnes of amphetamines would have raked in about 1 billion euros in street sales had they ultimately made it to consumers, customs police said.

Police used electric saws to cut through two-meter high cylinders, made thick enough to try to elude customs’ scanning devices, to remove the pills in the hollow centres.

[Source: TVNZ]