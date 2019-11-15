Italy reports 812 deaths in one day

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Italy rose by 812 to 11,591, while the total number of infections surged past 100,000 with 4,050 new cases reported.

More than 800 people died in Spain over the last 24 hours – reaching 7,340 – while Iran’s deaths went up by 117 to 2,757.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump extended federal guidelines on social distancing until April 30 after a top health official warned between 100,000 to 200,00 people could die from coronavirus in the United States.

The US has 139,000 confirmed infections, more than any other country in the world.