Italy reports 683 more COVID-19 deaths

The death toll in Italy rose to 7,503, with 74,386 infections, as Spain’s death toll surpassed China’s.

Italy has reported 683 new deaths in the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total to 7,503 as the confirmed cases rose to 74,386, appearing to level off but not dropping dramatically from previous days.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy reported a sharp fall in the number of deaths compared with the day before, but remained in a critical situation, with a total of 4,474 deaths and 32,346 cases.

Spain, meanwhile, has recorded more than 700 deaths over the past 24 hours, surpassing China in the total death toll, making the country now second to only Italy.

In India, 1.3 billion people have joined the global lockdown triggered by the outbreak as the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern at the acceleration of the pandemic in the United States. On Wednesday, Russia also ordered non-essential workers to stay home next week.