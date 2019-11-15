Home

World

Italy reports 602 new COVID-19 deaths

Aljazeera
March 24, 2020 11:45 am
UK joins others in locking down, Italy death toll reaches 6,077 and WHO chief warns pandemic ‘accelerating’.

Italy has reported 602 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 6,077 with the tally of cases in the country, a major hotspot, rising to 63,928.

The number of reported deaths in the country dropped for a second day in a row, after on Saturday reaching an all-time high since the outbreak began of 793.

In the UK, the number of those who have died from the disease the virus causes, COVID-19, increased by 54, bringing the toll in the country to 335 among 6,650 cases. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered residents across the country to stay at home.

In the US, the number of cases surged past 35,000, with a death toll of 495, according to John Hopkins University data.

