Italy records highest single toll from coronavirus
March 11, 2020 12:00 pm
The death toll from the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in Italy has risen to 631.
That’s 168 new deaths in the past day alone.
The total number of cases in Italy has now surpassed 10,100.
Travel is restricted across the entire country and public gatherings are forbidden as the health system struggles under the pressure.