Italy records highest daily jump in coronavirus deaths

The number of people who have died of novel coronavirus in Italy has risen by 969 in the past day, the biggest daily jump since the crisis began.

The total number of deaths now stands at 9,134, according to Italy’s Civil Protection Agency, more than any other country.

There has been an increase of 4,401 coronavirus cases in the past day, Italy’s Civil Protection Agency said.

The total number of recorded coronavirus cases in Italy, including deaths and those who recovered, now stands at 86,498.