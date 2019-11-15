Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Lekutu Secondary suffers extensive damage|Votua villagers glad to be alive|Nasarawaqa residents share scary experience|Two more deaths following TC Yasa wrath|MSAF revises sea travel advisory|Massive rehabilitation needed to rebuild lives says NFP|PM acknowledges frontline workers|SODELPA Leader acknowledges tireless efforts|Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway to be fully accessible today|Re-con flight to assess initial damage in maritime islands|Australia stands ready to assist Fiji|China’s Red Cross donates $210, 000|Lekutu Bridge damaged|Massive landslides along Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|Southern Lau group to expect gale force winds|TC Yasa destroyed homes and dreams|Some places in Bua still inaccessible|Communication a major issue|Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|
Full Coverage

World

Italy latest European country to order Christmas lockdown

| @BBCWorld
December 19, 2020 6:36 pm
Italy has recorded the highest Covid death toll in Europe [Source: BBC]

Italy has ordered a nationwide lockdown over much of the Christmas and New Year period in an effort to combat a rise in coronavirus cases.

The country will be under “red-zone” restrictions over the public holidays, with non-essential shops, restaurants and bars closed, and Italians only allowed to travel for work, health and emergency reasons.

Limited home visits will be allowed.

Article continues after advertisement

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said it was “not an easy decision”.

“Our experts were seriously worried that there would be a jump in cases over Christmas… We, therefore, had to act,” he said in a news conference. Italy has recorded the highest Covid death toll in Europe, with close to 68,000 fatalities. Mr Conte said the launch of the vaccination drive later this month would mark the beginning of “the end of this nightmare.”

The announcement of the Christmas restrictions on Friday followed days of wrangling in the governing coalition between those wanting a complete lockdown and others seeking limited action to help struggling businesses and allow families to meet.

Meanwhile, in France, President Emmanuel Macron remains in self-isolation in the official presidential residence at La Lanterne at Versailles after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mr Macron said he was suffering from fatigue, headaches and a dry cough.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.