Italy imposes strict lockdown: Coronavirus

Italy has introduced “extraordinary measures” to tackle the spread of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Europe.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the emergency plan as the number of cases rose to 79.

The measures were imposed after two Italian citizens were confirmed to have died from the virus.

Around 50,000 people from towns in two northern regions have been asked to stay at home by authorities.

Conte said it would now be forbidden to enter or leave the outbreak areas, unless special permission was granted.

All school and sports activities have been suspended in those areas, including several Serie A football matches due to take place tomorrow.

The new coronavirus originated in the Chinese province of Hubei last year, but has spread to 26 countries, where more than 1,400 cases and 11 deaths have been confirmed.